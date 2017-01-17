Multiple Penn State students face felony rioting charges, police say

Three Penn State students have been charged with felony rioting, according to court documents.
The offense dates, according to dockets, are Dec. 3 when the football team beat Wisconsin to win the Big Ten Championship.
The students — they are listed as undergraduates in Penn State’s online directory — facing charges are Jimmy Wang, Robert Fred Wasileski IV and Eli John Wood.
Wang, 21, of Acton, Mass. was charged with felony rioting and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Wasileski, 20, of Pittsburgh was charged with felony rioting, felony taunting a police animal and misdemeanor failing to disperse upon an officer’s order. Wood, 19, of State College was charged with felony rioting, felony criminal mischief-tampering with property, felony criminal mischief-damaging property, misdemeanor failing to disperse upon an officer’s order and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
Three Penn State students — Kenneth Anderson, 18, Sung Joon Roh, 19, and Eric Zimmerer — face misdemeanor failure to disperse charges. Anderson and Zimmerer also face misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. Zimmerer faces a summary charge of criminal mischief.
Troy Johnson, 39, faces a misdemeanor failure to disperse charge and a summary charge of disorderly conduct. Steven N. Clayton, 21, faces a summary charge of disorderly conduct. Ryan J. Hampson, 23, faces a summons charge of public drunkenness.
Penn State student Nathaniel N. Miller, 22, faces a summary charge of disorderly conduct. Samuel L. Dedian, 21, is also a Penn State student and faces a summary charge of criminal mischief.
