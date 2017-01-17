If you allegedly slap a trooper’s horse, you’ll be hit with multiple felony charges

A Penn State student allegedly slapped a police horse during a December riot and now faces felony charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, mounted state police troopers lined up in an attempt to push rioters from the area. As a trooper took his position on the riot line, Robert Wasileski IV, 20, of Pittsburgh, reportedly ran up and slapped the horse on its rear right flank.
After slapping the horse, Wasileski reportedly ran east on Beaver Avenue, police said, before being grabbed by the trooper after about a block.
Wasileski was charged with felony counts of rioting and taunting a police animal, according to court documents, and a misdemeanor count of failing to disperse. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
