His 12-year-old son was shot. Now he’s facing 10 felony charges.

A State College man was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred at 7:55 p.m. Saturday at the Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township.
Charges were filed against Anthony Lakeith Vankirk II, 32, on Monday. His 12-year-old son was shot in the face and taken to a hospital where he is still receiving treatment.
The charges include five felony counts of possession of firearm prohibited and another five felony counts of firearms being carried without a license. Two search warrants were served at two residences in the State College area, according to state police at Philipsburg, who said in a release that seven guns were seized along with a “large amount of ammunition.”
Police are still in investigating the shooting.
The Scotia Shooting Range is public shooting range run by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
