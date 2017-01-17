Resisting arrest charge leads to jail time for traveler

A Utah man was arrested in State College Friday after officers reportedly found him sleeping in a hallway.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded at about 8 p.m. Friday to an East College Avenue address. A man had been found sleeping in a hallway on the third floor.
Officers woke the man, police said, who reportedly told them he was just passing through the area. The man, identified as Walter Brown, 20, of Bountiful, Utah, said he had not slept in several days and was traveling to Massachusetts.
When officers attempted to identify Brown, he reportedly provided them with his name but a false date of birth, police said. When asked to provide accurate information, Brown allegedly attempted to push past the officers.
Brown was ordered to drop his bookbag and place his hands behind his back, police said, but continued to push officers. He reportedly began fighting with officers, but complied after officers threatened to use pepper spray.
He was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a summary charge of disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Jan. 25.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
