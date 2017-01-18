Hearing waived for rape charges

A Hawk Run man facing multiple rape charges waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse.
Scott McCliment, 25, was charged with 15 felony counts of rape, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault on Jan. 9 stemming from an alleged incident in February 2013. He also faces seven misdemeanor charges, including indecent assault and theft.
According to police, McCliment met with an “intellectually challenged” woman at her College Township home after meeting through social media. He then allegedly forced her into bed when he arrived and made her perform sexual acts.
The woman’s mother contacted police a day later, police said.
McCliment’s attorney argued a bail modification for his client, requesting a change to the $200,000 straight bail with supervision. District Judge Allen Sinclair granted a modification of 10 percent of $200,000 with supervised bail.
State College police Detective Keith Robb said the amount of time between the alleged event and filing charges was due in part to the investigation but also involved the comfort of the witness.
“It took about a year to investigate,” Robb said, “and that includes getting DNA and interviews.”
However, a large part of a case like this is having a witness who’s willing to testify, he said, saying it took some time and counseling to reach a point where both the police and witness are ready to proceed with the case.
“This is why the law allows several years for charges like this to be filed,” he said.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
