Man charged with escape after allegedly attempting to run from police

A Karthaus man faces several misdemeanor charges after allegedly running from police in November.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded to a report of retail theft at the Nittany Mall on Nov. 18. A loss prevention officer identified a male with a drawstring backpack walking along the south side of Macy’s.
The man, identified as Jordan Huff, 19, said he was looking for friends when approached, police said, but was “very nervous and sweating from his forehead.” Huff was informed he was being detained for an investigation of a retail theft.
He consented to a search of the backpack, police said, which revealed a jacket with part of a tag that appeared to have been recently torn off. When asked about the jacket, Huff reportedly “removed himself from an official detention” by running away.
Huff continued to run after being told to stop, police said, crossing Benner Pike and heading north between Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club. After running about a quarter-mile, he was taken into custody.
Two hats, a pair of shoes and shoe laces were confirmed by staff as taken from Hibbett Sports, police said, and the jacket was confirmed taken from Champs Sports. The total value of all the items was about $285.
Huff was arraigned via summons, according to court documents, and charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft, two misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of escape. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
