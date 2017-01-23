Man sentenced for allegedly threatening police with chainsaw

An Osceola Mills man charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening police with a chainsaw, pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday morning in Clearfield County Court.
Joseph James Komisar, 53, was sentenced by Judge Paul E. Cherry to nine months to four years in state prison for two counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault. In the case that led to the incident with police, he pleaded guilty to two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, as well as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. For this, Komisar was given a concurrent sentence of nine months to four years.
The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 20 in which police were called to an Osceola Mills home for a report that Komisar threatened two women with a chainsaw. When police arrived on the scene, Komisar allegedly threatened them as well.
One of the women, according to the affidavits of probable cause, told police that she asked Komisar to leave, and he shoved her. When he did eventually go outside, he pounded on the windows and doors, reportedly threatening her and another woman in the home. He then left the area but returned with a chainsaw.
By pushing in a window, he was able to gain entry into the home. While the chainsaw was running, he yelled at the woman and her friend, she told police. He allegedly threatened to kill everyone in the house. They were able to retreat to a neighbor’s house, where they called police.
When police arrived at the residence, Komisar was asked to leave. He then allegedly switched on the chainsaw and threatened to kill the two state troopers. According to police, Komisar struck and broke a portion of the glass in the door and a window blind with the chainsaw. The troopers backed away and called for assistance.
Komisar yelled to them from an upstairs window, threatening to harm them as he continued to operate the chainsaw. Additional officers arrived on the scene, but were unable to engage Komisar in conversation.
Officers were eventually able to enter the residence and talk him into surrendering. While he was being transported from the scene, he allegedly became irate at the troopers, threatening one when he entered the back seat and spitting on him.
