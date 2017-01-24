Man pleads no contest to sexual assault charge

A Lancaster man charged with sexual assault pleaded no contest to a series of charges Tuesday at the Centre County Courthouse.
Seung Shin was charged in April with two felony counts of rape of an unconscious person and sexual assault, according to court documents. He also faced several misdemeanor charges, including indecent assault and invasion of privacy.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman woke to find Shin having sex with her, the CDT reported in April. She also said that “Shin was holding his cellphone, but tried to hide the phone behind his back,” recording the sexual encounter.
After Shin was questioned on whether he had consent to have sex with the woman, he allegedly told police that “I don’t want to say she consented, but she didn’t say no.”
According to the affidavit, Shin admitted to taking photos of the woman while engaging in sexual intercourse and that he did not have the woman’s consent to photograph or video record her before doing so.
A two-day jury trial was set to begin Tuesday before County Judge Katherine Oliver. After about three-and-a-half hours of discussion between Shin and his attorney Karen Muir through an interpreter, Shin ultimately opted to plead no contest rather than let the case go to trial.
His plea covered the felony sexual assault charge, Muir said, as well as the four misdemeanor invasion of privacy charges. The District Attorney’s Office indicated they would accept that.
The charges recommend a sentence of three to six years, Muir said, with four years of probation to follow. Shin has no prior convictions.
Shin will be evaluated by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offender Assessment Board to determine if he meets the criteria as a sexually violent predator, a District Attorney’s Office news release said. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 30.
