21-year-old charged after allegedly choking man, leaving him unconscious in the street

A Macungie man is facing felony charges after reports of an altercation in downtown State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a male arrived at the police station at about 2:55 a.m. Sunday and reported that he had been “choked out” and lost consciousness.
Multiple witnesses stated a blonde, white male had placed the man in a choke hold until he passed out, police said, then ran from the scene. While investigating, officers were notified the suspect was spotted at Canyon Pizza.
On arrival, police said, officers identified the suspect as Alexander Boty, 21. The witness reportedly identified Boty as the one who assaulted him.
Video footage was obtained through the borough camera system, police said, which allegedly showed Boty taking food from the man’s hand and throwing it into the street. The two were separated but remained in the area.
Boty was reportedly seen speaking with the man and putting his arm around him, police said. He then moved behind the man, putting him in a choke hold and lifting him from the ground.
Boty fled when others intervened, police said, dropping the man in the road. It appeared the man was unconscious in the road for about 16 seconds.
Boty was arraigned before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, on misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments