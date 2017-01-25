Stolen chainsaws net charges for Huntingdon County couple

A man and a woman are facing felony charges after a Potter Township business owner claimed they stole equipment from him to sell online.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, the owner of Scott's Landscaping, Scott Burk, contacted troopers Oct. 3. Burk advised that an employee showed him Facebook ads for chainsaws he believed were stolen from the business.
The Facebook page, reportedly run by Fred Gummo Jr., 30, and Avonna Poorman, 23, showed chainsaws with inventory numbers clearly displayed, police said. Burk said the numbers matched business inventory items that were labeled as "missing."
Burk reported both Gummo and Poorman had worked for him in the past, police said. He also indicated they were in a relationship and lived together.
Troopers executed a search warrant on the pair's Huntington County residence Oct. 4, police said. Troopers discovered "several metal gas cans and multiple items that appeared to be from Scott's Landscaping" located in open garage.
Burk arrived on the scene and was able to identify several items reportedly from the business, police said, including numerous metal gas cans, a chainsaw, a weed eater and multiple garden tools. The total value of the items was $2,590.
Gummo and Poorman arrived at the residence and were questioned by troopers, police said. Gummo reportedly said he did take the items, saying Poorman would drive him to the business after it was closed. He said all the thefts occurred after he quit working at Scott's Lanscaping in July 2016.
Poorman was interviewed as well, police said, allegedly saying she knew what Gummo was doing and wasn't OK with it, but would drive him anyway. She would post the items for sale online, and had recently sold a chainsaw and a pair of chaps for $175.
Both Gummo and Poorman were arraigned Monday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents. Gummo faces felony charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing.
Poorman faces felony conspiracy charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing.
Unsecured bail was set for both at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 1.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
