Grandparents lose combined $16,000 in scam

Two state police barracks are reporting Centre County grandparents have been victimized by very similar telephone scams.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Samuel and Shirley Gates of Howard got a call from a man claiming to be their grandson. He said he was in a crash and had injured someone else. He needed $6,000 to pay his attorney.
He didn’t want cash or a check, and didn’t want the money sent through Western Union. He wanted the money in Walmart and Target gift cards.
Rockview police said the couple “were scammed out of” the money.
About 20 hours later, it happened again.
It was 9:50 a.m. Friday when an 80-year-old Philipsburg grandma got a similar call. This grandson said he was being held by police and needed $10,000 in Target gift cards to be released.
Philipsburg state police said the woman bought the cards and promptly turned over the information on the phone to the person she thought was her grandson.
“The actor(s) spent all of the moeny on the gift cards adn the victim wasn’t reimbursed for hte moeny she had given to the unknown actor(s),” police said in a press release.
Investigations into both cases are ongoing.
Other scams in the area have used gift cards, like Green Dot prepaid debit cards and even iTunes gift cards. Some have used the grandparent angle while others have insisted the victim had outstanding warrants or IRS debt. In early January, the Centre County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning after the agency’s name was being used by scammers.
