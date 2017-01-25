Man faces child rape charges, police say

A man has been arrested on 97 charges, all related to child rape allegations in Millheim.
Matthew John Sheffer, 35, of Port Royal, was unable to post $250,000 monetary bail and is being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Sheffer was charged with 10 counts of raping a child, 10 counts of rape by forcible compulsion, 10 counts of statutory sexual assault of a child under 11 years old, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 16 years old, 14 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, 11 counts of sexual assault, 14 counts of indecent assault of a child under 13 years old and one count of corruption of minors. All 72 counts are felonies.
He also faces misdemeanor charges, including 11 counts of indecent exposure and 14 counts of indecent assault-without the consent of the other person.
