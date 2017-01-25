Bellefonte man assaulted ex-girlfriend, police say

A Bellefonte man is facing charges after an alleged drunken altercation at an East Bishop Street residence.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Bellefonte police, officers responded to the residence at about 12:20 a.m. Monday. On arrival, officers heard a woman screaming from inside the residence.
Officers were let into the residence by a female who said “Thank God” and told them she had been in a fight with her ex-boyfriend, police said. The ex-boyfriend, identified as Charles Lose, 29, was described by police as “extremely intoxicated” and continued to yell at officers.
The woman said the argument began in the living room and Lose followed her to different rooms yelling at her. At one point, she attempted to record him with her cell phone, but he allegedly threw it against a wall, smashing it.
The woman attempted to leave, police said, but was dragged back inside by her hair by Lose. She was pulled back inside twice, she said, and was forced to the ground where Lose put her in a choke hold.
It was at that point officers arrived, police said.
When officers attempted to handcuff Lose, he reportedly “began screaming and shoved himself away from officers,” police said. He allegedly told the family dog to attack officers, and one officer had to keep the dog from biting a fellow officer twice.
Lose continued to yell as he was placed in the patrol car and later in his holding cell, police said.
Lose was arraigned Monday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment, simple assault and disorderly conduct, as well as summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
