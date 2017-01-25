His son was accidentally shot. Now he’s one step closer to trial.

A State College man charged with felony firearm possession was bound over on all charges Wednesday after a preliminary hearing at the Centre County Courthouse.
Anthony Vankirk II, 32, was charged with five felony counts of possession of firearm and another five felony counts of firearms being carried without a license on Jan. 16 after a Jan. 14 shooting at the Scotia shooting range in Halfmoon Township.
An 11-year-old girl fired a borrowed gun at the range and the bullet ricocheted off the ground, striking her 12-year-old brother in the head and blinding him, state police said in court documents.
A state police at Philipsburg investigator testified Wednesday that interviews had been conducted at the range the day of the shooting, saying multiple witnesses reported seeing Vankirk with several firearms. A search of Vankirk’s residence revealed multiple firearms, including a Remington .22-caliber rifle, a Hi-Point .40-caliber carbine, a Mossberg 12-guage shotgun, a Jimenez 9mm pistol and a Bersa .380-caliber pistol.
The rifle, shotgun and pistols were found between two mattresses in Vankirk’s bedroom, the trooper testified. The carbine was found elsewhere in the house near a closet. Ammunition for the firearms were found in the residence as well.
District Judge Thomas Jordan found sufficient evidence to bind Vankirk over on all charges. The case now moves toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
