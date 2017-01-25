His son was accidentally shot. Now he’s one step closer to trial.

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House Pause

0:36 Marchers gather for the Women's March on Washington

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court