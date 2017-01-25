A child told her mother what was happening, police say. Now he faces rape charges.

A Port Royal man is being charged with 97 counts of various crimes stemming from allegations he had sex with a child.
According to court records, Matthew John Sheffer, 35, is charged with ten counts of rape of a child, ten counts of rape, ten counts of statutory sexual assault, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 14 counts of unlawful conduct with a minor, 11 counts of sexual assault, 14 counts of indecent assault and one count of corruption of minors, all felonies.
He is also charged with 11 counts of indecent exposure and 14 counts of indecent assault, both misdemeanors.
Trooper Jeffrey Ebeck of state police at Rockview investigated the case. He said the incidents in the complaint took place between January 2016 and April 2016 in Millheim.
The charges were pressed after the child told her mother about incidents involving Sheffer.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the child woke up one day in her bedroom with her pants down and a condom wrapper nearby. She reported other contact that “bugged her,” including sexual intercourse on at least ten occasions.
Bail was set at $250,000. Sheffer was unable to post bond and was incarcerated at Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
