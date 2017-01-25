Man facing simple assault charges waives hearing

A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after a reported domestic incident in State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, at about 3:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an apartment along University Drive. They made contact with a male with a laceration above his eye.
The man reported that a male, later identified as Lamont Wright Jr., 23, was pounding on the door of the apartment across from his, police said. A female opened the door and let Wright in.
The man said he heard the pounding again a few minutes later, police said, and again saw Wright pounding on the door. When the woman opened the door, the man said Wright charged inside, grabbing her by the neck.
He heard yelling and pounding from inside the apartment, police said, and feared for the woman’s safety.
The man knocked on the door and Wright came out, police said, yelling so much that other tenants began to come out into the hallway. As the woman tried to keep the situation calm, Wright allegedly attempted to hit her, missed and hit the man instead.
He then left the area, police said.
The woman reported to police that Wright had grabbed her by the neck, police said. The man was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for stitches.
Wright was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and two summary charges of harassment. Bail was set at 10 percent of $10,000.
Wright waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. The case now moves toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments