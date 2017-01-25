Philipsburg man waives hearing on terroristic threats charge

A Philipsburg man waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on terroristic threat and assault charges.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, a trooper responded to a call at about noon Saturday along Womer Road in Rush Township. A female reported that she had picked up William Reasinger, 37, at work at about 11:30 a.m. that day.
The woman reported that Reasinger had become irate, police said, and started blaming her for not picking him up quickly enough. As she turned onto Womer Road, she said, he reportedly jerked the steering wheel to the left, almost causing her to hit a pedestrian.
When they arrived at the residence, police said, the woman reported that as she was walking away from her car, Reasinger tackled her to the ground from behind, causing her to hit her head. As he was on top of her, he allegedly rubbed her face in the gravel parking lot.
Reasinger told her that if she made him lose his license, he was going to get a gun and “put a bullet in her head,” police said. He then left the residence.
Reasinger was arraigned and charged with a misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to court documents. Bail was set at $15,000.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday. The case now moves toward trial.
