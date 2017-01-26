State police investigate hit-and-run

State police at Rockview are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Monday in Boggs Township.
According to a state police news release, the single-vehicle crash happened at about 3:35 a.m. along the 900 block of Runville Road. The vehicle was reported heading south when it went off the left side of the road.
The right front end of the vehicle struck a utility pole support wire, police said. The impact pulled down the top part of the pole and power wires onto the road.
The impact tore the front bumper off, police said, and was left at the scene. The vehicle is described as a 2005-2009 dark gray Hyundai Tuscan.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 355-7545.
