Bellefonte man stole $575 in merchandise from store, police say

A Bellefonte man is facing felony theft charges after a reported incident at Walmart.
According to the criminal complaint, Dominick Garretson, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday at the North Atherton Street Walmart after attempting to leave the store with about $575 in merchandise. Garretson reportedly said he received an email asking him to be a “secret shopper,” seeking out loss-prevention workers and establishing flaws in the loss-prevention system.
Garretson was also found with a small jar of white powder that field-tested positive for amphetamine, police said. It was sent to a lab for further testing.
Garretson was charged with a felony count of retail theft and misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.
