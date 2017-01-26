Non-profit group’s treasurer stole $5,690, police say

A Lewistown woman is facing charges after allegedly taking money from a Burnham non-profit group.
According to the Mifflin County regional police department, members of the Shining Light Through the Darkness group contacted officers suspecting funds were being taken without permission. Upon investigation, it was determined the group’s treasurer, Sandra Gray, 36, had reportedly transferred about $5,690 from the group into her private bank account.
Police executed a search warrant for financial records on the group and Gray, police said. Records indicated the thefts took place from Sept. 19 through Jan. 19.
She was arrested and charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.
