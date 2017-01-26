Woman allegedly takes a swing at police, charges follow

A Bellefonte woman is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly fighting with police officers.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Bellefonte police, at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, an officer posted at the intersection of Allegheny and East High streets reported hearing a female scream near the intersection of Allegheny and East Bishop streets.
Responding to the intersection, the officer and a second Spring Township officer observed a woman staggering east along East Bishop, police said. The officers made contact with the woman, who was recognized as Dawn Willey, 45.
Willey was described as having bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol, police said. When approached, she allegedly began yelling obscenities at the officers.
The officer reportedly tried to reason with her and told her to keep her voice down, police said. Willey allegedly “grew more and more belligerent.”
When informed she would be receiving a citation, Willey reportedly began walking away, police said. The Spring Township officer advised her she was not free to leave and grabbed her shirt sleeve.
Willey then tried to swing at the officer’s head, police said, hitting him in the arm. She allegedly continued to resist, kicking one officer in the face and continued kicking at officers as she was placed in the patrol car.
Willey was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct and summary charges of harassment and public drunkenness. Bail was set at $2,500.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
