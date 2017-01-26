Buell waives jury trial

A State College man and paranormal television celebrity waived his right to a jury trial, according to a filing made Jan. 19.
Ryan Buell, 34, was charged with felony theft of leased property, the CDT reported in September. According to the criminal complaint, the manager of Hertz, Eagle Automotive LLC allegedly told police he had rented out a vehicle to Buell, but the vehicle had not been returned by the end of the rental date of Aug. 1.
Centre County Court Administration said Buell’s trial will likely be argued before a Centre County judge. A trial date has not yet been set.
Buell gained fame as a paranormal investigator and hosted his own show on A&E, “Paranormal State,” until the final episode aired in 2011.
Comments