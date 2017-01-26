UGI Utilities warns of scam

UGI Utilities is warning customers of a recent email-based scam targeted at the company.
According to a news release, the scammers acquired personal information about UGI current and former employees who worked for the company during 2016. This affected about 1,900 individuals.
The company information systems were not breached, the release said, and no customer information was compromised. UGI representatives immediately contacted law enforcement and are working with them.
Customers interested in additional information are asked to visit the UGI website at www.ugi.com.
