Philipsburg man faces multiple firearms charges

A Philipsburg man faces multiple felony firearms charges after state police reported finding numerous guns at his residence.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, troopers responded to a call of a domestic dispute at about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday along the Tyrone Pike in Rush Township. En route, troopers were told there were firearms located in the residence and the husband had a non-expiring protection from abuse order out of New Jersey.
Troopers arrived at the residence and were advised by the wife that there was a revolver on a table in the sun room, police said. The husband, Matthew Pleskonko, 47, was sitting at the dining room table.
Troopers spoke with Pleskonko, who reportedly told them he did have a PFA against him from when he lived in New Jersey, police said. He also allegedly said he’d been arrested before on a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
In the residence, troopers found three rifles, four shotguns and the revolver, police said. The firearms were taken from the residence.
It was determined Pleskonko was in violation of firearms law, police said, and he was taken into custody.
Pleskonko was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with eight felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 8.
