Woman was a medical assistant. Now she’s facing drug charges.

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College Pause

0:36 Marchers gather for the Women's March on Washington

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State