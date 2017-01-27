Woman was a medical assistant. Now she’s facing drug charges.

A Lock Haven medical assistant is facing felony charges after allegedly falsifying narcotics prescriptions.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the state Office of Attorney General, a narcotics agent was contacted by a Lock Haven pharmacist Jan. 16. The pharmacist reportedly stated that Chealse Rachau, 26, had been filling Percocet prescriptions every one-to-two days at area pharmacies.
The prescriptions were coming from the office of a State College-based doctor, authorities said.
The agent learned Rachau was a certified medical assistant at the office, authorities said, but had not been authorized to fill prescriptions by the doctor. Records showed Rachau had filled 12 Percocet prescriptions between August 2016 and January.
The State College doctor confirmed Rachau had never been authorized prescriptions, authorities said. In her position as a CMA, she had access to the office computer that generated prescription sheets.
In an interview, Rachau confirmed she had never been prescribed Percocets, authorities said. She reportedly stated she had access to the computer and was able to create and print the prescriptions, signing the doctor’s signature on the sheets.
Rachau was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation and a misdemeanor charge of procuring drugs by fraud. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
