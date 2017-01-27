Man assaulted woman, giving her ‘obvious injuries,’ police say

A State College man is facing felony charges after an alleged domestic assault.
According to State College police, an officer responded to a call at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday along Julian Drive in College Township. The officer met with a female who stated Yanzhi Du, 19, had punched her in the face and choked her.
Du did not want to make a statement, police said. The officer noted a red mark on the woman’s face and photographed “obvious injuries.”
Du was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Conditional bail was set at $10,000.
