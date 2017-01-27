Police investigating alleged methamphetamine bust, searching for suspect

State police of Lewistown are investigating a reported methamphetamine producer in Mifflin County.
According to a state police report, information was received that Dustin Cisney, 28, of Lewistown was making methamphetamine in the area. A traffic stop was attempted, but Cisney fled on foot after jumping from a moving vehicle.
Police located a backpack in Cisney’s possession and its contents included all the items needed to make methamphetamine. The State Police Clandestine Lab Team investigated the location and disposed of all the items.
Cisney has an active warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information on Cisney’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 717-320-1010.
Comments