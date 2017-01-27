Shull resentenced to 45-90 months

A State College man convicted of robbery has been resentenced per an order by the state Superior Court.
Gabriel Shull, 20, was convicted of felony robbery in 2015. He was sentenced to 11-24 months followed by five years of probation.
The state appealed the sentence, and the Superior Court vacated the sentence in September, finding that “the judge erred in sentencing Shull much too leniently for such a serious crime.”
The trial court resentenced Shull on Jan. 25 to 45-90 months in state prison, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release. The new sentence falls within the standard range for sentencing in a robbery where a gun was used to threaten the victim.
“This new sentence properly reflects Pennsylvania law and the gravity of this heinous crime,” District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in the release. “This should also serve as a warning to anyone who would think of committing such an act in our community.”
