Man sexually assaulted child for more than a decade, police say

A man allegedly sexually assaulted a child for 13 years, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
James Edward Bryar, 79, of Duncansville, was charged with 15 felonies, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, incest and endangering the welfare of a child. He was also charged with seven misdemeanors, including corruption of minors and indecent assault.
The allegations were reported Friday and police said they learned that sexual assaults began to occur in 2004. Bryar was arrested on the same day and arraigned by Judge Todd F. Kelly. Bail was set at $200,000, which he was unable to post, according to court records.
