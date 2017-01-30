Man punched officer in the face, police say

A State College man is facing felony charges after allegedly punching a police officer.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded at about 1:45 a.m. to Sharkies Bar for a report of two males fighting. On arrival, the officer was directed to the 400 block of Calder Way where one of the men was located.
The man, identified as David Engle, 22, was observed with dried blood in his mouth and lower lip with a cut on his chin, police said. He was also had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol.
Engle denied being in a fight, police said, and tried to walk away from the officer at least once. A second officer arrived and EMS was called for an evaluation.
When Engle was informed he would be receiving a citation for public drunkenness, police said, he attempted to run. The officer grabbed him, and Engle swung at the officer, striking him in the face.
Engle allegedly continued to resist arrest when tackled by both officers, police said.
He was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and summary counts of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Unsecured bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
