Man broke into what he thought was his apartment, police say

A State College man faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into an area apartment thinking it was his own.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded to a call at about 12:35 a.m. Sunday along the 200 block of West Fairmont Avenue. A resident reported a male had been banging on his door trying to enter even though he didn’t live there.
Two officers arrived to find the apartment door open with signs of forced entry, police said. A check of the apartment showed no one inside.
A third officer arrived on the scene and saw two males chasing a third, police said. After stopping all three, the officer determined that the resident and a witness has chased the suspect after he allegedly broke in and decided to run away.
The suspect, Jonathan Cisney, 21, was placed under arrest, police said. He was “visibly intoxicated,” with a strong odor of alcohol and slurred speech.
Officers spoke to a witness who told Cisney he was at the wrong apartment.
The resident inside the apartment said he was in his bedroom and heard banging at his door for about 30 minutes. He also told Cisney numerous times he was at the wrong apartment, locked himself in his bedroom and called 911.
The resident heard the front door break in, police said, and Cisney soon broke into the bedroom. Cisney insisted the resident leave the apartment, insisting it was his own, and started taking his clothes off.
After some time, police said, Cisney likely realized he was in the wrong apartment and ran off. The resident and witness chased him.
Cisney was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and summary charges of public drunkenness and criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
