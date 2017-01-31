Spring Township store damage under investigation

Spring Township police are investigating an apparent case of criminal mischief involving a local store.
According to Chief Michael Danneker, an unknown person slammed a vehicle into the front facade of the Formalities bridal shop sometime during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday. The driver reportedly shattered the front window before backing up and driving into the front door causing “extensive damage.”
“It seemed to be a crime,” Danneker said. “It’s not like someone drove off the road by accident. Someone had intent when they did this.”
Nothing was reported missing by the staff at Formalities, he said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Spring Township police at 355-5134 or through the Centre County non-emergency number at 800-479-0050.
A sign posted on the front door of Formalities alerted customers that the store would be closed at least Monday due to vandalism.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
