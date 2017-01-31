State College man faces additional drug charges

A State College man arrested on drug charges earlier in January now faces additional charges.
Abdullah A. Haywood, 31, was arrested Jan. 11 after allegedly selling cocaine to a confidential police informant, the CDT reported. He remains incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, during Haywood’s arrest, he said he knew why police were there and wanted to show them he had marijuana in his home. He pointed out a plastic bag in the laundry room area and said he had a firearm in that area.
A search warrant was executed Jan. 12 at the residence, police said. Along with the bag in the laundry room, police found several other bags containing suspected marijuana throughout the residence.
In total, about 357 grams of suspected marijuana was recovered, police said, as well as three pills identified as Klonopin, an anxiety medication. Police also reported recovering several firearms from the residence, including a Taurus 9mm handgun, a two-shot .38 handgun, a Remington .308 rifle and a Bushmaster .223 rifle.
The suspected marijuana was sent to a state police lab for further testing, police said.
Haywood was arraigned Friday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616
