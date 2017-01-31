Police are looking for a man who attempted to lure a child

A man attempted to lure a child into his vehicle, according to state police.
The white male, about 40 to 50 years old, tried to coerce an 11-year-old girl into his vehicle at 9:40 a.m. Friday along Old 6th Avenue and Bells Lane near Bellwood.
The girl was standing at a bus stop when the bus was running late. The man drove southbound on Old 6th Avenue, stopped and put down his window. He asked her to get into his vehicle, then told her she could get a ride to school, but she ran home. The man fled, according to police.
The man was heavy-set bald with a goatee, had a deep voice and was wearing a light colored long-sleeve shirt. He was driving a pickup truck, likely a newer model, with a short bed and black interior.
