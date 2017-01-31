Man said there weren’t more drugs in the car, but police did a probable cause search

A State College man is facing felony charges after a traffic stop allegedly revealed drugs in the car.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, a trooper wrapping up a previous traffic stop at about 11:25 a.m. Sunday was passed by a white sedan at a high rate of speed along Interstate 99 in Worth Township. The trooper immediate initiated a second traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Brandon A. Graham, 20, police said. During the stop, the trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.
The trooper requested Graham exit the vehicle and conducted a pat down, police said, discovering something in his pocket. Graham removed the item, revealing a bag containing suspected mushrooms.
Graham reportedly denied any other drugs being in the car, police said.
A probable-cause search of the vehicle revealed a book bag in the trunk, police said. Within the bag police reported finding about 5.6 grams of suspected cocaine, about 60 grams of suspected marijuana, about seven grams of suspected mushrooms, 200 pills of suspected Xanax, a digital scale and $860 in cash.
The cocaine and marijuana were field-tested positive as the drugs, police said. Graham reportedly claimed ownership of the bag.
Graham was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, four misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and eight misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at 10 percent of $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 8.
Jeremy Hartley
