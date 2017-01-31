Judge orders detention for State College man awaiting trial on child porn charges

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions Pause

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl