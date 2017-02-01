A family was held at gunpoint in their home, police say. Now three robbery suspects have been arrested.

Three people are accused of having roles in a recent home robbery.
Doug Briggs, 26, Malakia Jackson, 25, and Dawn Boozel, 45, allegedly drove at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday to a Mount Union home off East Pennsylvania Avenue. That is where Briggs and Jackson broke into a home by kicking in a door and held a family of three at gunpoint, according to state police at Huntingdon.
They searched the home and left with a “small amount of money” and marijuana.
Briggs and Jackson then fled with Boozel, who police said was waiting to drive them from the scene in her vehicle.
Briggs and Jackson have each been charged with two counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony robbery, one count of felony trespassing, three counts of misdemeanor assault, one count of misdemeanor theft and one count of criminal mischief. Jackson was also charged with felony possession of a firearm and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
Boozel was charged with felony burglary, felony robbery and misdemeanor theft.
