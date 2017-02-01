Jury selection set for administrators in Sandusky scandal

A date for jury selection has been set for three Penn State officials.
According to Dauphin County's court administrator's office, former university president Graham Spanier, former vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley will have jury selection for their cases on March 20.
The three men are charged in connection with testimony given to the investigating grand jury that recommended charges against retired Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky.
The former football coach was charged in 2011 and convicted in 2012.
