Police officer to go on trial, faces multiple charges after crash

A Massachusetts police officer charged with DUI in Centre County waived a formal hearing Wednesday in Bellefonte, furthering the case to trial.
Daniel Crevier, 46, an officer with the North Andover, Mass., police, was charged with DUI after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting an unattended vehicle in September near Waddle Road in Patton Township. The officers’ vehicle struck a Glenn O. Hawbaker trailer that was parked in the bridge construction site.
According to the Eagle Tribune in Essex County, Mass., Crevier has been suspended without pay from the North Andover police. Town Manager Andrew Maylor said he had been taken off paid leave Monday.
Maylor said North Andover's investigation is still ongoing, The Eagle Tribune reported.
Crevier was charged with three misdemeanor counts of DUI, BAC of .16 percent or higher and causing accidental damage to an unattended vehicle.
