Firearm paraphernalia found in Vankirk’s vehicle

A search warrant executed on the vehicle of a man charged with felony firearm possession revealed a number of spent shells and other gun-related paraphernalia.
Anthony L. Vankirik II, 32, of State College, was arrested earlier in January after a shooting accident in Halfmoon Township blinded his 12-year-old son. Vankirk faces five felony counts of prohibited possession of firearms and another five felony counts of firearms being carried without a license.
Vankirk was prohibited from possessing, using, controlling, selling and transferring guns due to a conviction under the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act in 2004.
He was bound over on all charges after a preliminary hearing Jan.25. A state police investigator testified that a search of Vankirk’s residence revealed multiple firearms, including a Remington .22-caliber rifle, a Hi-Point .40-caliber carbine, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Jimenez 9 mm pistol and a Bersa .380-caliber pistol.
A search warrant of Vankirk’s vehicle on Jan. 18 revealed additional firearm-related paraphernalia, including 12-gauge shotgun shells, live 9 mm rounds, live .40-caliber rounds, live .380-caliber rounds, spent .22-caliber casings, earplugs, new and used shooting targets, a gun lock and several empty ammunition boxes.
