Man arrested for allegedly operating a meth lab

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions Pause

0:57 Local students give back at annual Helping Hands Fair

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

0:55 Video Sunday at THON

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer