Man arrested for allegedly operating a meth lab

A man has been jailed, because he allegedly ran a methamphetamine lab in his basement, according to state police at Lewistown.
Dustin Specht, 27, was charged with felony manufacturing, delivering or possessing drugs, felony operating a methamphetamine lab and misdemeanor possessing ephedrine.
Police said investigation revealed that Specht cooked methamphetamine in his basement and supplied required items to make it to two other men, Jordan Herb and Dustin Cisney, who are incarcerated in Mifflin County jail.
The meth lab, according to police, was located at 5803 Route 522 in Decatur Township in Mifflin County.
Herb has been charged with two counts of felony manufacturing, delivering or possessing drugs, felony operating a methamphetamine lab and misdemeanor possessing ephedrine. Cisney has been charged with felony operating a methamphetamine lab, felony flight to avoid apprehension, felony risking catastrophe, felony depositing, storing and disposing chemical waste.
