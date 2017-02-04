Man reportedly jailed after domestic dispute in State College

A man is being held in the Centre County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail after a reported domestic dispute in downtown State College.
State College police Sgt. Chris Hill said Colton Whitener was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, criminal mischief and harassment.
The charges stem from a domestic dispute that reportedly happened at an apartment complex on East Foster Avenue, Hill said.
The incident was reported to police at about 1:28 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Hill said Whitener was arraigned early Saturday morning and was still jailed as of late Saturday afternoon.
