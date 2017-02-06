Woman allegedly made fraudulent deposits into Penn State account

A Virginia woman is facing felony charges after police alleged she fraudulently deposited funds into a Penn State account.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, an individual approached police in April 2016 reporting unauthorized transactions on two credit cards. A total of three transactions were discovered with the Penn State id+ center showing the cards were used to deposit money into a student’s Lion Cash+ account.
The account was found to be linked to Bethel A. Tesfaye, 22, of Lorton, Va., police said. While investigating, six additional fraudulent charges were discovered involving two more students between March and May 2016.
The nine transactions were shown to either have used a credit card to deposit money into Tesfaye’s account, police said, or were logged into Tesfaye’s account at the time of the transaction. It was also determined that two of the complaintants were roommates with Tesfaye during the time the fraudulent transactions occurred.
The third individual was reported to be a friend of Tesfaye’s, police said. A total of $177 was fraudulently deposited into the account between the three people.
Tesfaye was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with nine felony counts of unlawful use of a computer, nine misdemeanor charges of identity theft and nine misdemeanor counts of unauthorized access to a device. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
