Fight leads to property damage, police say

Two State College men are facing misdemeanor charges after an alleged fight damaged some private property.
According to State College police, officers responded to a report of harassment at about 2:10 a.m. Jan. 15 along the 100 block of West College Avenue. The caller reported a man attempting to force his way into her parked vehicle.
On arrival, the officer observed about 10 men gathered around a white car parked along the side of the street, police said. Several of the men appeared to be in a verbal argument and one was observed bleeding from his face and hand.
The bloodied man was identified as John Y. Kim, 22, police said, who said he had been sucker-punched. After he was punched, the man that hit him got into the car.
Kim reportedly admitted he had lost his temper after he was punched and struck the vehicle several times, police said, ultimately shattering the rear windshield. The officer observed several bloody streaks along the side of the vehicle and blood on the rear passenger side door handle.
The registered owner was also the sister of the man who reportedly punched Kim, police said. Thanh T. Do, 31, was listed as a participant in the incident.
Both Kim and Do were arraigned Friday via summons by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents. Kim faces a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge as well as summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.
Do was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct, court documents said. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 1.
