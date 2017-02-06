A Doylestown man faces felony drug charges after a reported series of controlled buys in State College.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a confidential informant advised police of a man selling large amounts of marijuana in the State College area in November 2015. The man had reportedly offered to sell the informant a quarter-pound for $900.
The informant identified the man as Henry B. Weiss, 21, police said. The informant contacted Weiss on Nov. 4, 2015 via text messages, making arrangement to purchase marijuana.
The informant was followed to a South Atherton Street apartment on two separate occasions in November and one occasion in Feburary 2016, police said. Each time, the informant returned with bags of suspected marijuana.
A search warrant was executed on the residence in February 2016, police said. Officers reportedly recovered a foil pan containing suspected pot brownies with a warning not to eat, a digital scale with suspected wax residue on it, an iPhone with a number matching the number used by the informant to set up purchases, drug paraphernalia — including a metal “dab” tool, glass smoking devices and a gold grinder — suspected marijuana, suspected marijuana wax and $2,575 in cash.
The suspected drugs were sent to the state police regional laboratory for further analysis, police said. Lab reports in March and April indicated the presence of THC in both purchases made by the informant and in substances recovered during the search of the residence.
Weiss was arraigned Friday by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with six felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility, six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
