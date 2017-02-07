Man said woman fell on dresser, which ‘marked up her face’

A Philipsburg man is facing a terroristic threat charge after an alleged domestic incident in the Philipsburg Borough.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, a trooper was alerted Saturday to a female and a child who had come to the Reliance Fire Company to “get away from an abusive relationship.”
The woman told the trooper that at about 11 a.m. she and James D. Williams Jr., 27, were involved in a verbal argument. She was “sick of feeling like she was being used” so she took Williams’ cell phone.
When Williams confronted her about using his phone, he became aggravated, police said, threatening to kill the woman and “throw her down a flight of steps.” The woman reported being punched several times in the face and thrown to the ground.
She was then able to gather the child and her belongings to flee to the fire company.
The trooper interviewed Williams at about 1 p.m. He also reported that there had been an argument, but said he tried ignoring her.
When she said she was going to leave the residence, he told the trooper he didn’t want her to take his child out in the cold, police said. When he tried to get her her, they fell with her falling on a dresser, which “marked up her face.”
Williams was arraigned Saturday by District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616
