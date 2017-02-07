She told him he was not welcome back. Now he’s facing felony charges.

A State College man is facing felony charges after a reported domestic incident in the State College Borough.
According the the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at about 1 a.m. Saturday along the 300 block of East Foster Avenue. The officer met with a female resident and her roommate on arrival.
The woman explained that her boyfriend, Colton D. Whitener, 22, had arrived at the apartment earlier and gotten into an argument with her, police said. During the argument, Whitener reportedly pushed the woman, causing a bruise on her hip, before punching in her bedroom door.
The woman told Whitener he was no longer welcome at the apartment, and he left, police said.
Shortly after, the roommate reported arriving at the apartment and called the police after seeing the damage to the door and the bruise on the woman, police said. While waiting for the arrival, the roommate heard someone at the door.
Thinking it was the police, she said she opened the door a few inches when Whitener pushed the door open and pushed her away, police said. He then entered the woman’s bedroom, went through several drawers and left with her car keys.
Whitener was taken into custody and arraigned Saturday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents. He was charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and a summary count of harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments