February 7, 2017 3:35 PM

Murderer’s attempt to appeal 17-year-old conviction denied

From CDT staff reports

The Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed a 17-year-old murder conviction Tuesday, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office said.

Thomas Huddleston, along with Heath Quick, devised a plan to kill Hector Camargo in September 1999, a district attorney’s office news release said. Quick shot and killed Camargo in Black Moshannon Park, and the pair threw his body over an embankment.

Huddleston was found guilty after a trial in October 2000 and sentenced to life in prison, the release said. Quck is also serving a life term.

The state Superior Court affirmed Huddleston’s conviction in 2012, the release said. A decision Tuesday denied Huddleston’s post-conviction relief appeal alleging his previous attorney was ineffective in failing to move to suppress statements he made to police and failing to object during then-District Attorney Ray Gricar’s closing statement.

“This defendant received a fair trial, effective representation, and the jurors of Centre County found him guilty 17 ears ago for his role in the heinous murder of a 20-year-old man for drugs and money,” District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in the release.

