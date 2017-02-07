Murderer’s attempt to appeal 17-year-old conviction denied

The Pennsylvania Superior Court affirmed a 17-year-old murder conviction Tuesday, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office said.
Thomas Huddleston, along with Heath Quick, devised a plan to kill Hector Camargo in September 1999, a district attorney’s office news release said. Quick shot and killed Camargo in Black Moshannon Park, and the pair threw his body over an embankment.
Huddleston was found guilty after a trial in October 2000 and sentenced to life in prison, the release said. Quck is also serving a life term.
The state Superior Court affirmed Huddleston’s conviction in 2012, the release said. A decision Tuesday denied Huddleston’s post-conviction relief appeal alleging his previous attorney was ineffective in failing to move to suppress statements he made to police and failing to object during then-District Attorney Ray Gricar’s closing statement.
“This defendant received a fair trial, effective representation, and the jurors of Centre County found him guilty 17 ears ago for his role in the heinous murder of a 20-year-old man for drugs and money,” District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller said in the release.
