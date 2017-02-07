Murderer’s attempt to appeal 17-year-old conviction denied

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene Pause

1:07 Light Up State College made possible by grant, community effort

1:10 Community gets ready for Light Up State College

0:27 Light Up State College breaks record

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer