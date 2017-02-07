State College man facing charges after allegedly fighting with police, EMS

A State College man faces felony assault charges after reportedly fighting with police and EMS personnel.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, early Friday morning an officer discovered a man unconscious with vomit on his clothing along the 100 block of East College Avenue. While the officer was attempting to identify the man, he reportedly awoke, refusing to obey commands and “actively fighting with officers as EMS arrived.”
The man, identified as Jakob P. Goebel, 22, allegedly threw and kicked one EMT as EMS provided assistance in gaining control of him, police said. He continued to resist after being told he was being placed under arrest and continued to struggle and scream as he was placed in the ambulance.
This behavior reportedly continued as Goebel was transported and placed in a treatment room at Mount Nittany Medical Center, police said. Goebel continued to fight with hospital security, using obscene language toward police, doctors and staff.
An officer remained on the scene until Goebel was sedated, police said. He was described as having a strong odor of alcohol, allegedly stating he had been drinking.
Goebel was arraigned Friday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at 10 percent of $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments