He kicked down the door to talk to his ex-girlfriend, police say

A State College man is facing felony charges after reportedly breaking into a College Township residence.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded to a call of criminal trespassing at about 11 p.m. Tuesday along the 1300 block of Dreibelbis Street. A known individual, James E. Boseman, had reportedly broken a deadbolt and entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence.
The resident told police Boseman had come to her apartment to confront her about their relationship, but she refused to speak to him, police said. He reportedly stood on the front porch for about 30 minutes banging on the door claiming he would not leave until she spoke with him or the police were called.
When she refused to speak to him, police said, he kicked in the locked door. The resident ran up to the second floor where she and a roommate locked themselves in a bedroom.
Boseman reportedly followed them upstairs and began to bang on the bedroom door, police said. He fled when police were called.
Boseman was contacted by police at his nearby residence, police said. He reportedly stated he was upset that his ex was refusing to speak to him and kicked the door in to try to speak to her.
He was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments